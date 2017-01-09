Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on The Hill'

While "Shape of You" is a potential club banger about physical attraction between two people that meet at a club, "Castle on the Hill" is an upbeat sentimental track about Sheeran's youth and his longing to be home and a return to innocence.

The songs are the first new music from the English singer/songwriter since 2014's x (pronounced multiply) which sold over four million copies in the US alone. Both tracks are available via iTunes.

Sheeran had this to say about the new songs, "Hello 2017! I've been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I'm equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I'm absolutely buzzing to be back." Listen to the new tracks here.