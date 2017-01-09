Eminem Mashed Up With Children's TV show Arthur

Mylo the Cat aka Adam Schleichkorn, who has been making mashup videos for Adult Swim, combined Eminem's 2010 track "Not Afraid" off Recovery with clips from the children's TV show Arthur. The result is a hodgepodge of clean fun and crazy lyrics, and an uncanny lip-sync that would put Mariah Carey to shame.

Schleichkorn's decision to go with Arthur is a pertinent one. The popular meme of Arthur's fist circulated in 2016 and symbolized many people's rage and frustration. As one Twitter user aptly described, "So many emotions in one fist." Check it out here.