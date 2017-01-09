Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Custom-Made Engagement Ring

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Premieres 'Yeah Boy' Music Video

Ballerini's boyfriend of nearly 10 months, Australian musician Morgan Evans, proposed last week, and she's been sharing photos of her engagement ring on Instagram ever since. Ballerini originally broke the news by posting a photo posing with Evans and aiming one hand toward the camera lens. "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life."

As for the engagement ring, Evans went way beyond simply going to Jared. "I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville," Evans told People. "I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her." Well isn't that precious. Congratulations! See the photo here.