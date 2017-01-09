Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?
01-09-2017
.
Meek Mill

(Radio.com) Of all the songs Meek Mill chose to help him move past his breakup with Nicki Minaj, something from Drake's catalogue did not seem like an option. And yet.

While partying at a nightclub, Meek was spotted jamming out to Drake's hit single "One Dance" with his friends. That's a far cry from his former reaction to the song. In November, Meek flipped out when a DJ played the tune during Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party (via HipHopDX). But it seems two months later, he's vibing to a different tune.

The two began beefing when Meek claimed Drake used ghostwriters, but according to Beanie Sigel it actually started because of Minaj. Now that she's out of the picture, does that mean there's room for these two to forgive and forget? Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Meek Mill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Meek Mill T-shirts and Posters

More Meek Mill News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Have Broken Up

Meek Mill Freestyle Dissed Drake, The Game and Beanie Sigel 2016 In Review

Meek Mill's Cousin Killed In Shooting Spree 2016 In Review

Vulgar Meek Mill Song Played On Children's Radio Show 2016 In Review

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Fuel Breakup Speculation

Meek Mill Releases 'On the Regular' Video

Meek Mill Releases Video For 'The Difference' Featuring Quavo

Meek Mill Releases 'Shine' Music Video

Meek Mill Disses Drake On 'Dreamchasers 4'?


More Stories for Meek Mill

Meek Mill Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Rick Wakeman Changes Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction- Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration- Cadillac Tramps' Gabby Gabon RIP- Metallica's BBC Session Streaming- more

Foo Fighters Reportedly Planning To Record New Album- U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show?- The Doors Expand Debut Album For 50th Anniversary- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition- Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction- Blink-182- more

Chris Brown Accepts Soulja Boy's Celebrity Boxing Challenge- Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Have Broken Up- 2 Chainz Teases Possible Collaboration With Justin Bieber- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music

Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates

Black Star Riders Release 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' Video

Video From The Doors Special 50th Anniversary Event Goes Online

Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp

Journey's Neal Schon Talks Rock Hall Induction, New Projects

Record Store Day 10th Anniversary Announced

Paramore Frontwoman Facing Challenges On New Album

Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize, and Comrades Spring Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour

Glenn Hughes Gearing Up For Solo Tour

Dan Reed Network Reveal 'Champion' Video Concept

Gary Rossington Talks New Album and Lynyrd Skynyrd Anthems

Svart Crown Starting 2017 With New Album and Tour

Singled Out: The Gitas' Beverly Kills

Rick Wakeman Changes His Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration

Cadillac Tramps Frontman Gabby Gabon Dead At 51

Metallica's BBC Session Streaming Online

Billy Joel To Rock Dodger Stadium For The First Time

Bob Dylan To Be Focus Of New Course At Cambridge

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on The Hill'

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic

Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration

Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000

Rascal Flatts Stream New Single 'Yours If You Want It'

Rob Thomas Wanted George Michael To Sing 'Smooth'

Loretta Lynn Will Celebrate 85th Birthday With Ryman Auditorium Events

Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?

Lil Yachty Releases 'Shoot Out The Roof' Video

Migos Release Music Video For 'T-Shirt'

Bebe Rexha Releases 'I Got You' Video

Birdman Says 'Tha Carter V' Is 'Definitely Coming Out'

Jamie Foxx And James Corden Perform a Public Domain Medley

Eminem Mashed Up With Children's TV show Arthur

Former One Direction Star Niall Horan's Joke Decoded

Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Custom-Made Engagement Ring

Chance the Rapper Ranks Every Kanye West Album

Sam Hunt Confirms Engagement To Hannah Lee Fowler

Stranger Things Star Does Own Version Of Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review

AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2016 In Review

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction 2016 In Review

Blink-182 Cover Classic Song From The Cure 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Says Last Album Too Close To Metallica 2016 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.