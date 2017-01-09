Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?

While partying at a nightclub, Meek was spotted jamming out to Drake's hit single "One Dance" with his friends. That's a far cry from his former reaction to the song. In November, Meek flipped out when a DJ played the tune during Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party (via HipHopDX). But it seems two months later, he's vibing to a different tune.

The two began beefing when Meek claimed Drake used ghostwriters, but according to Beanie Sigel it actually started because of Minaj. Now that she's out of the picture, does that mean there's room for these two to forgive and forget? Read more here.