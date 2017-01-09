Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration

The track takes psychedelic cues from their previous collaborations. The band first worked with Cyrus on 2014's With a Little Help from My Fwends, followed by their all-out collaboration on her album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Together, they've covered John Lennon, performed nude, headlined Saturday Night Live and more. Oczy Mlody drops January 13. Listen to the Lips' latest Miley collaboration here.