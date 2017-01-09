Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour

The tour will feature support from Crowbar and Havok and is set to kick off on February 22nd in Santa Ana, Ca at the Observatory and will conclude on March 11th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Complex.

The band released the new album back in September and it is the first Suicidal Tendencies release to feature Slayer legend Dave Lombardo on drums.

Suicidal Tendencies Tour Dates:

02/22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

02/23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

02/24 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

02/25 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck

02/27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

02/28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

03/01 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

03/03 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

03/04 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center

03/05 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre

03/07 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

03/08 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

03/10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex

03/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex