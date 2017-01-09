Svart Crown Starting 2017 With New Album and Tour

Fans in Europe will get the album a couple weeks earlier on March 3rd. It will be available in various formats including Abreaction will be released as a limited deluxe Digipak that folds out to a cross (EU version), limited Digipak (US version), limited gatefold LP+CD with a 12-page LP-booklet and as digital download/stream.

The band will be giving fans a first taste of the new effort with the release of the first single "Transsubstantiation" on January 13th which will available as instant download for fans that preorder the album and will be on major streaming platforms.

Svart Crown also announced that they will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour with Marduk and Incantation that is set to kick off on February 7th in Tampa, Fl and will wrap up on the 20th in Seattle.

The next day they will kick off a string of dates across France that will run until March 3rd.

Svart Crown Tour Dates:

02/07/17 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

02/08/17 Atlanta, GA Heaven @ Masquerade

02/09/17 Dayton, OH Oddbody's

02/10/17 Chicago, IL Reggie's

02/11/17 Kansas City, MO Riot Room

02/12/17 Fort Worth, TX Rail Club

02/13/17 Austin, TX Grizzly Hall

02/14/17 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

02/15/17 Phoenix, AZ Joe's Grotto

02/16/17 Las Vegas, NV tbc

02/17/17 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater

02/18/17 Oakland, CA Metro Opera House

02/19/17 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

02/20/17 Seattle, WA Studio Seven

02/21/17 - Le Ferraileur, Nantes, France

02/22/17 - Le Temps Machine, Tours, France

02/23/17 - Le Petit Bain, Paris, France

02/25/17 - Le 106, Rouen, France

03/03/17 - Le Metronum, Toulouse, France