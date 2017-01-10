A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

The tour, their first since 2011, is scheduled to kick off with a two-night-stand at the Pearl in Las Vegas on April 7th and 8th and will wrap up with the previously announced Hollywood Bowl show on May 7th.

The new dates include stops in various markets across America in addition to the band's appearances at the Welcome to Rockvill, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion festivals.

The road action is in addition to the news that that band is working on their next studio album. Billy Howerdel said in the tour announcement, "Getting back to writing music with A Perfect Circle is a great way to start the new year."

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates:

4/7-8 Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

4/10 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

4/11 San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre

4/13 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic

4/14 Reno, NV - Reno Event Center

4/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

4/17 Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

4/19 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre

4/20 St. Louis, MO - Chafietz Arena

4/22 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

4/23 Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

4/25 Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park

4/26 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

4/27 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center

4/29 Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

4/30 Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

5/2 Atlanta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

5/3 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

5/5 Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5/7 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl