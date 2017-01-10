Anthrax Singer Performs National Anthem At NCAA Game

Belladonna's appearance marks the third time that the rocker delivered the anthem at a sporting event in recent months following a late September showing at Wrigley Field prior to a Chicago Cubs game and a November 12 appearance at Chicago's United Center prior to the start of a Chicago Bulls home game.

Anthrax are gearing up for the launch of a 2017 European tour to mark the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album, "Among The Living." The month-long run that will see the group perform the record in its entirety opens on February 19 in Utrecht, The Netherlands, with shows wrapping up in Paris, France on March 16.

Ahead of the European tour, Anthrax will perform on the four-day 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise early next month, which features 60 bands including Death Angel, Uli Jon Roth, DevilDriver and Gojira, among others. Watch the anthem performance here.