Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

The organization announced the first in a series of 2017 exhibits on Monday (Jan. 9), and Jason Aldean tops the calendar. Aldean's exhibit will open May 26 and run until early November.

It will involve photographs, videos and items culled from his home, myriad tours and music career, and will also focus on the success he achieved when he relocated from Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee.

"I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum," Aldean said in a statement. Read more here.