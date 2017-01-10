Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Sheeran has broken Spotify's 'day 1' streaming record with "Shape Of You" (6,868,642 streams) and "Castle On The Hill" (6,168,395 streams) topping One Direction's 2015 record for "Drag Me Down" (4,759,698 streams.)

The new comeback songs popularity hasn't been limited to streaming platforms with the tracks holding the No. 1 and 2 spots on iTunes in 77 markets across the world including the US and UK. If you have not already done so, you can check out the songs here.