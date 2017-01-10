Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Release 'Wild Flowers' Video

The band, led by former Gallows' singer Frank Carter, recruited renowned artist Jake Chapman to create the new visual, which can be streamed online here.

Carter had the following to say about the clip, "Jake Chapman is one of my favorite artists of all time. Somehow in this mad world we also became quite good friends. Foolishly I jeopardized all of that by asking him to make us a music video for our song 'Wild Flowers.'

"Luckily for me, Jake Is further into the abyss of madness than I am and he has made something completely captivating and utterly insane... but best of all, we are still friends!"

The band will be spending the rest of the winter on the road with treks across Europe and the UK and three dates in the U.S. including a show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and appearance at this year's Welcome to Rockville and Carolina Rebellion festivals.



Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Tour Dates:

01/12 Kingston, UK New Slang at The Hipperdrome with Banquet Records

01/18 Nottingham, UK Rough Trade East

01/19 London, UK Rough Trade East

01/22 Watford, UK LP Café

01/22 St. Albans, UK Empire Records

01/25 Barcelona, Spain St. Jordi Club (w/Biffy Clyro)

01/26 Madrid, Spain Barclaycard Center (w/Biffy Clyro)

01/27 Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon Coliseum (w/Biffy Clyro)

01/29 Toulouse, France Le Bikini (w/ Biffy Clyro)

01/30 Paris, France Olympia (w/ Biffy Clyro)

01/31 Lyon, France Radiant (w/ Biffy Clyro)

02/1 Geneva, Switzerland Usine

02/2 Milan, Italy Fabrique (w/ Biffy Clyro)

02/3 Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena (w/ Biffy Clyro)

02/5 Bologna, Italy Kindergarten -

02/6 Rome, Italy Atlantico (w/ Biffy Clyro)

02/7 Padova, Italy Gran Teatro Geox (w/Biffy Clyro)

02/8 Strasbourg, France La Laiterie

02/9 Hasselt, Belgium MOD

02/24 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour (w/Crystal Fairy)

03/16 Norwich, UK Waterfront

03/17 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2 SOLD OUT

03/18 Newcaste, UK Riverside

03/19 Glasgow, UK St. Luke's

03/21 Belfast, UK Oh Yeah Music Centre

03/22 Dublin, Ireland Academy 2

03/24 Leeds, UK Stylus

03/25 Birmingham, UK The Asylum SOLD OUT

03/26 Cardiff, UK The Globe SOLD OUT

03/27 Exeter, UK Exeter Phoenix

03/29 Southsea, UK Wedgewood Rooms

03/30 London, UK Koko SOLD OUT

April 29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 6 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion