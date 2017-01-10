Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

"After the past 24 hours of some crossed wires and miscommunication, I can confirm that I and the rest of the original band have been invited to join Foreigner for a song or two at any show during this 4Oth anniversary year," Gramm posted Monday on his social media sites. "Dennis Elliot and Rick Wills will be in St Augustin, FL on 2/24. Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood and I will perform at a date yet to be determined. Thank you for your Patience & understanding." Read more here

Earlier report: Original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm has struck down a report that he would be a special guest on select dates of his former band's upcoming 40th anniversary tour this summer.

Founding guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard in a report published this weekend that Foreigner's upcoming trek would include appearances at some of the dates by original members Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood.

Jones told the publication, "They're not on the whole tour, but there will be some appearances. It's the right time to do this. I'm looking forward to that and we'll see how it goes, and I'm sure it'll go down well."

A few hours after the report was published, Gramm took to Twitter and broke the following bad news (via hennemusic), "I Have Not been asked to Join Any Part of the SUMMER 40th FOREIGNER ANNIVERSARY Tour 2017." He retweeted the statement a few more times in response to various media reports.

The band confirmed the bulk of the dates for the trek on Monday and revealed that it would also include Cheap Trick, as well as Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience (who will be onboard for the first month and half of the tour: Jul 11th - Aug 20th).

More dates are still to be revealed but the announced dates kick off on July 11th in Syracuse, NY at the Lakeview Amphitheater and wrap up on September 9th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.

Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:

07/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

07/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

07/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

07/17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/20 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

07/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

07/30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

08/02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/05 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

08/08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/09 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

08/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

08/16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

08/19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater

08/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

08/29 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

09/01 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

09/02 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/04 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/08 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre