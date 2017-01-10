|
Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report
.
Original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm has confirmed plans to reunite with his former band during their newly-announced 40th Anniversary tour this summer, just a day after publicly stating that he had not been officially asked to do so in a story first broken by hennemusic. "After the past 24 hours of some crossed wires and miscommunication, I can confirm that I and the rest of the original band have been invited to join Foreigner for a song or two at any show during this 4Oth anniversary year," Gramm posted Monday on his social media sites. "Dennis Elliot and Rick Wills will be in St Augustin, FL on 2/24. Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood and I will perform at a date yet to be determined. Thank you for your Patience & understanding."
Earlier report: Original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm has struck down a report that he would be a special guest on select dates of his former band's upcoming 40th anniversary tour this summer. Founding guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard in a report published this weekend that Foreigner's upcoming trek would include appearances at some of the dates by original members Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood. Jones told the publication, "They're not on the whole tour, but there will be some appearances. It's the right time to do this. I'm looking forward to that and we'll see how it goes, and I'm sure it'll go down well." A few hours after the report was published, Gramm took to Twitter and broke the following bad news (via hennemusic), "I Have Not been asked to Join Any Part of the SUMMER 40th FOREIGNER ANNIVERSARY Tour 2017." He retweeted the statement a few more times in response to various media reports. The band confirmed the bulk of the dates for the trek on Monday and revealed that it would also include Cheap Trick, as well as Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience (who will be onboard for the first month and half of the tour: Jul 11th - Aug 20th). More dates are still to be revealed but the announced dates kick off on July 11th in Syracuse, NY at the Lakeview Amphitheater and wrap up on September 9th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre. Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:
"After the past 24 hours of some crossed wires and miscommunication, I can confirm that I and the rest of the original band have been invited to join Foreigner for a song or two at any show during this 4Oth anniversary year," Gramm posted Monday on his social media sites. "Dennis Elliot and Rick Wills will be in St Augustin, FL on 2/24. Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood and I will perform at a date yet to be determined. Thank you for your Patience & understanding." Read more here
Earlier report: Original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm has struck down a report that he would be a special guest on select dates of his former band's upcoming 40th anniversary tour this summer.
Founding guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard in a report published this weekend that Foreigner's upcoming trek would include appearances at some of the dates by original members Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood.
Jones told the publication, "They're not on the whole tour, but there will be some appearances. It's the right time to do this. I'm looking forward to that and we'll see how it goes, and I'm sure it'll go down well."
A few hours after the report was published, Gramm took to Twitter and broke the following bad news (via hennemusic), "I Have Not been asked to Join Any Part of the SUMMER 40th FOREIGNER ANNIVERSARY Tour 2017." He retweeted the statement a few more times in response to various media reports.
The band confirmed the bulk of the dates for the trek on Monday and revealed that it would also include Cheap Trick, as well as Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience (who will be onboard for the first month and half of the tour: Jul 11th - Aug 20th).
More dates are still to be revealed but the announced dates kick off on July 11th in Syracuse, NY at the Lakeview Amphitheater and wrap up on September 9th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.
Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:
