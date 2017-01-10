Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report
01-10-2017
.
Foreigner

hennemusic had the breaking developments in the story: : Original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm has confirmed plans to reunite with his former band during their newly-announced 40th Anniversary tour this summer, just a day after publicly stating that he had not been officially asked to do so in a story first broken by hennemusic.

"After the past 24 hours of some crossed wires and miscommunication, I can confirm that I and the rest of the original band have been invited to join Foreigner for a song or two at any show during this 4Oth anniversary year," Gramm posted Monday on his social media sites. "Dennis Elliot and Rick Wills will be in St Augustin, FL on 2/24. Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood and I will perform at a date yet to be determined. Thank you for your Patience & understanding." Read more here

Earlier report: Original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm has struck down a report that he would be a special guest on select dates of his former band's upcoming 40th anniversary tour this summer.

Founding guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard in a report published this weekend that Foreigner's upcoming trek would include appearances at some of the dates by original members Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood.

Jones told the publication, "They're not on the whole tour, but there will be some appearances. It's the right time to do this. I'm looking forward to that and we'll see how it goes, and I'm sure it'll go down well."

A few hours after the report was published, Gramm took to Twitter and broke the following bad news (via hennemusic), "I Have Not been asked to Join Any Part of the SUMMER 40th FOREIGNER ANNIVERSARY Tour 2017." He retweeted the statement a few more times in response to various media reports.

The band confirmed the bulk of the dates for the trek on Monday and revealed that it would also include Cheap Trick, as well as Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience (who will be onboard for the first month and half of the tour: Jul 11th - Aug 20th).

More dates are still to be revealed but the announced dates kick off on July 11th in Syracuse, NY at the Lakeview Amphitheater and wrap up on September 9th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.

Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:
07/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
07/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
07/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
07/17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/20 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
07/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
07/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
07/30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
08/02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/05 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
08/08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/09 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
08/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
08/16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis
08/19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater
08/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
08/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
08/29 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
09/01 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
09/02 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/04 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/08 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

