Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

"So, it's confirmed. I just got off the phone with Frenchy and Chris Brown. I'm training Chris. He chose me as his trainer to take on Soulja Boy. And Soulja Boy, what the f— are you talking about? Only think I'm gonna teach him is to bite somebody's ear. Yeah, that's right. I'm gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out, cause I'm not gonna teach him how to run!"

The news that Tyson would serve as Brown's trainer was revealed last week by 50 Cent. 50 was so confident that Brown would pummel Soulja Boy that he reportedly bet Floyd Mayweather $100,000 that he'd win. However, Mayweather is not only serving as the fight promoter, but he will also train Soulja Boy.

50 Cent, though, was unhappy with Mayweather playing double duty — promoting the fight and training one of the fighters — so he countered by recruiting Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown. He explains in an instagram video here.