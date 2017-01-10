|
Mortiis Side Project Vond Reissues Out Of Print Albums
.
Fans clamoring to get their hands on music from the 1990s Mortiis side project Vond are in luck as four releases from the group are set to be released today (Jan. 10) via Funeral Industries. We were sent the following details: The releases include reissues of three long-out-of-print albums - Selvmord, The Dark River and Green Eyed Demon - and one compilation, known as AIDS to the People, made up tracks from previously release and unreleased singles. Selvmord, which translates to "suicide," was Vond's 1994 full length and was originally released as a limited edition LP by the now-defunct Dutch label Necromantic Gallery. "We included a razorblade with the 20 first copies," Mortiis said, adding with a morbid sense of humor that "there have been no suicides that we are aware of." That version of the record has been sold out for two decades. It was released in CD format by various record labels. Recorded and released in 1996, The Dark River was released on vinyl and CD through Mortiis' own Dark Dungeon Music. Later pressings were available through various official labels, as well as bootlegs. AIDS to the People is comprised of two songs from the 1993 debut 7" by Vond (then known as Havard-Vond), which has been sold out for over 20 years, and three tracks from an unreleased 1995 EP of the same title.
