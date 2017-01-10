Mortiis Side Project Vond Reissues Out Of Print Albums 01-10-2017

. Fans clamoring to get their hands on music from the 1990s Mortiis side project Vond are in luck as four releases from the group are set to be released today (Jan. 10) via Funeral Industries. We were sent the following details: The releases include reissues of three long-out-of-print albums - Selvmord, The Dark River and Green Eyed Demon - and one compilation, known as AIDS to the People, made up tracks from previously release and unreleased singles. Selvmord, which translates to "suicide," was Vond's 1994 full length and was originally released as a limited edition LP by the now-defunct Dutch label Necromantic Gallery. "We included a razorblade with the 20 first copies," Mortiis said, adding with a morbid sense of humor that "there have been no suicides that we are aware of." That version of the record has been sold out for two decades. It was released in CD format by various record labels. Recorded and released in 1996, The Dark River was released on vinyl and CD through Mortiis' own Dark Dungeon Music. Later pressings were available through various official labels, as well as bootlegs.

Green Eyed Demon followed in 1997. "This record differs in that it is very inspired by dark industrial noise collage type of music," Mortiis said. "It is way more 'uneasy listening' than any other Vond recording." The LP and CD were released by US label Cybertzara Records and have been unavailable since. AIDS to the People is comprised of two songs from the 1993 debut 7" by Vond (then known as Havard-Vond), which has been sold out for over 20 years, and three tracks from an unreleased 1995 EP of the same title.



All four releases will be available on vinyl and CD. The LPs will be limited, with a pressing of 650 Black Vinyl and 100 Blue Vinyl only.

The records go on sale January 10 via the Mortiis Webstore.

