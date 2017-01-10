Nicole Kidman Helped Keith Urban Honor Music Legends Lost in 2016

Those in attendance even got a special appearance and performance from Urban's wife, Nicole Kidman, when she joined the singer on stage for his medley.

"2016 has been a crazy year for extreme highs and extreme lows, spiritually, emotionally, and I want to take just a second to give my thanks to a few of the artists that we lost in 2016 and that have left an incredible mark on music," Urban said. "By no means this is everybody, but I put this medley together. If you know any of the words, please join in."

Urban kicked off his medley with Michael's "Careless Whisper," before he segued into Cohen's "Hallelujah." Later, he'd sing a snippet of the Eagles' "Take It Easy" honoring Glenn Frey, Bowie's "Heroes" and Haggard's "Mama Tried" all on acoustic guitar. Mid-performance, Kidman graced the stage to screams as she walked up behind Urban and joined in to sing "Heroes." She'd stay on stage for the remainder of her husband's medley too, dancing along to Urban's full-band interpretation of Prince's "Purple Rain." Watch Keith Urban's performance here.