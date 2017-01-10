Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nicole Kidman Helped Keith Urban Honor Music Legends Lost in 2016
01-10-2017
.
Keith Urban

(Radio.com) Keith Urban helped ring in 2017 with a spirited headlining set in Nashville. During his performance, Urban paid tribute to musicians who died in 2016 with covers of George Michael, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, the Eagles, Merle Haggard and Prince.

Those in attendance even got a special appearance and performance from Urban's wife, Nicole Kidman, when she joined the singer on stage for his medley.

"2016 has been a crazy year for extreme highs and extreme lows, spiritually, emotionally, and I want to take just a second to give my thanks to a few of the artists that we lost in 2016 and that have left an incredible mark on music," Urban said. "By no means this is everybody, but I put this medley together. If you know any of the words, please join in."

Urban kicked off his medley with Michael's "Careless Whisper," before he segued into Cohen's "Hallelujah." Later, he'd sing a snippet of the Eagles' "Take It Easy" honoring Glenn Frey, Bowie's "Heroes" and Haggard's "Mama Tried" all on acoustic guitar. Mid-performance, Kidman graced the stage to screams as she walked up behind Urban and joined in to sing "Heroes." She'd stay on stage for the remainder of her husband's medley too, dancing along to Urban's full-band interpretation of Prince's "Purple Rain." Watch Keith Urban's performance here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Keith Urban Music, DVDs, Books and more

Keith Urban T-shirts and Posters

More Keith Urban News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Nicole Kidman Helped Keith Urban Honor Music Legends Lost in 2016

Nicole Kidman Talks Marriage To Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Duet 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'

Keith Urban Honors First Responders At New Zealand Concert

Maren Morris Pranks Keith Urban During Ripcord Tour Stop

Keith Urban Releases Tribute To Leonard Cohen

Nicole Kidman Posts Birthday Message For Keith Urban

Keith Urban Releases 'Blue Ain't Your Color' Video

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town Cover David Bowie

Keith Urban, Little Big Town To Perform At Stand Up To Cancer Benefit


More Stories for Keith Urban

Keith Urban Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Rick Wakeman Changes Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction- Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration- Cadillac Tramps' Gabby Gabon RIP- Metallica's BBC Session Streaming- more

Page Too:
16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case- Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles- Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence- more

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition- Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction- Blink-182- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree Stadium Tour

Stone Sour Entering Studio To Record New Album

Crown The Empire And Frontman Dave Escamilla Part Ways

Poison Idea Announce They Have Broken Up

Motorhead Star Guests On Black Label Society's Lorina's New Album

38th Blues Music Award Nominees Announced

Suicide Silence Announce New Album and Release 'Doris' Video

Judas Priest Stream Live Track From Turbo Anniversary Edition

Mortiis Side Project Vond Reissues Out Of Print Albums

Bruce Springsteen Concert Film TV Premiere Announced

Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Release 'Wild Flowers' Video

Anthrax Singer Performs National Anthem At NCAA Game

Joe Satriani Looks Back On Teaching Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Graham Bonnet Band Release 'Rider' Video

Grand Funk Classic Getting Limited Edition Hybrid SACD Release

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music

• more

Page Too News Stories
16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars

The Shins Performed New Song On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Gucci Mane Feared He Would Eventually Kill Someone

Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala Lead Panorama NYC Lineup

Eminem Put Kendrick Lamar To Ghostwriter Test

Kodak Black Disses Lil Wayne In New Online Clip

John Mayer Releasing New Album A Few Songs At A Time

Drake Promises To Leave Meek Mill Diss In 2016

Nicole Kidman Helped Keith Urban Honor Music Legends Lost in 2016

Noelle Scaggs Talks Discovering Greater Palm Springs

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on The Hill'

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic

Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration

Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000

Rascal Flatts Stream New Single 'Yours If You Want It'

Rob Thomas Wanted George Michael To Sing 'Smooth'

Loretta Lynn Will Celebrate 85th Birthday With Ryman Auditorium Events

Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.