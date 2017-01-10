Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala Lead Panorama NYC Lineup

Additional performers for the 2017 festival include A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, Alt-J, MGMT, Future Islands, Justice, Spoon, Tyler, The Creator, Belle & Sebastian, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen, Girl Talk, Vince Staples, and Mitski, among others.

Nine Inch Nails' festival performance is the first for the band since August of 2014. The band recently released their new EP, Not the Actual Events. Read more here.