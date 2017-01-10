Noelle Scaggs Talks Discovering Greater Palm Springs

Between gigs, Noelle finds time to enjoy her new surroundings and unearth some discoveries, especially enjoying local restaurants and writing about them. "I have a blog called Adventures with Scaggs, and it's mostly food and travel," says Scaggs. 'I basically use my touring schedule to undertake some adventures. Often we're just going from the venue back to the bus, doing the sound check and press and never get the opportunity to figure out a city. To remember each new place, I decided to really discover restaurants there, mainly because I love eating so much."

One of her recent favorite finds has been Copley's in Palm Springs. "The seafood there is insane. When in the area, be sure to visit Copley's and have the scallops and all of the fish and make sure to polish it off with the basil ice cream!"Read more here.