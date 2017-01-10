Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

The band will be launching the tour in support of their new album "Caught Up In The Gears Of Application" with the first show taking place January 12th in Austin and the trek wrapping up on February 3rd in Pensacola, FL.

The following night they will be taking part in the three-day festival-style benefit for Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams who is recovering from a liver transplant.

In addition to Superjoint, the special event will also feature performances from Eyehategod, Crowbar, Goatwhore, Thou, Mountain Of Wizard and more.



Superjoint Tour Dates:

1/12 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

1/13 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

1/14 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX

1/16 - Live Oaks Bar & Ballroom - Monroe, LA

1/17 - George's Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

1/19 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

1/20 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

1/21 - Oddbody's - Dayton, OH

1/22 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

1/24 - Diamond Pub Concert Hall - Louisville, KY

1/25 - The Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

1/27 - House Of Music & Ent. - Arlington Heights, IL

1/28 - Pop's Concert Venue - Sauget, IL

1/29 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

1/31 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL

2/01 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

2/03 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

2/04 - For The Sick Benefit For Mike IX @ Siberia + Poor Boys - New Orleans, LA w/ Eyehategod, Crowbar, Goatwhore, Cla**hole, Mountain Of Wizard