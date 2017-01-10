Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree Stadium Tour
01-10-2017
(hennemusic) U2 will mark the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree" by playing the album in its entirety for the first time on a 2017 tour of stadiums across North America and Europe.

The Irish band's fifth album, "The Joshua Tree" spawned three hit singles ("With Or Without You", "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "Where The Streets Have No Name") on its way to selling more than 25 million copies worldwide, including 10 million in the U.S. alone.

A two-month run across North America will begin in Vancouver, BC on May 12 and include U2's first ever US festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in June. Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and One Republic will open select dates.

The band will hit Europe in July with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds as special guests. "It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally writtten, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk," reflects The Edge. "To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We're looking forward to it."

"Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years," adds Bono. "It's quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization… all the greats... I've sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it's gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park.. it's where the album was born, 30 years ago." See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

