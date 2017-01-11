Bayside and Say Anything Announce Spring Tour

The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 17th in Houston, TX at White Oak and will be finishing on May 27 in Nashville, TN at the Cannery Ballroom.

The support act for the trek has been broken up with Reggie and the Full Effect opening from April 17 through May 14, and Hot Rod Circuit taking over from May 16 through May 27.

Bayside's Anthony Raneri had the following to say, "I've been a big Say Anything fan for a long time. It's always a special treat to be able to watch a great band that I'm genuinely a fan of every night when we're on the road.

"Our goal with touring packages these days is to try and tour with bands that we think our fans either will or already do love. We're always paying attention to what other bands our fans like and what band's shirts we see at the shows. Say Anything is definitely one band that we've known for a long time that our fans would love to see us with"



Bayside and Say Anything Spring Tour Dates:

04/17 Houston, TX White Oak

04/18 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

04/19 Austin, TX Emo's

04/21 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

04/22 San Diego, CA House of Blues

04/23 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

04/24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ The Hard Rock Hotel

04/25 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater

04/26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

04/28 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

04/29 Seattle, WA Showbox

05/1 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

05/2 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

05/4 Omaha, NE Slowdown

05/5 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

05/6 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

05/7 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot

05/9 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

05/10 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

05/12 Worcester, MA Palladium

05/13 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

05/14 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

05/16 New York, NY Playstation

05/17 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

05/19 Richmond, VA The National

05/20 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

05/21 Charleston, SC Music Farm

05/23 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks

05/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

05/25 Orlando, FL House of Blues

05/26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

05/27 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom