Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest
Pop-rockers Bon Jovi have announced that they are launching a Opening Act Contest that will allow aspiring bands the opportunity to win a chance to open for them. The winning acts will be given the chance to play the opening slot at the individual arena dates at the veteran group's forthcoming This House Is Not For Sale Tour. Jon Bon Jovi had the following to say, "Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music." We were sent the following details: TO ENTER- Bands will upload audition videos beginning now here or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi's Facebook pages. Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC - concert on February 8, 2017 Second round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 4, 2017: Third round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 8, 2017: Fourth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 26, 2017: Fifth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 7, 2017: Sixth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 12, 2017:
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC - concert on February 8, 2017
Second round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 4, 2017:
Third round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 8, 2017:
Fourth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 26, 2017:
Fifth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 7, 2017:
Sixth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 12, 2017:
