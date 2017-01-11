Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest

The winning acts will be given the chance to play the opening slot at the individual arena dates at the veteran group's forthcoming This House Is Not For Sale Tour.

Jon Bon Jovi had the following to say, "Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."

We were sent the following details: TO ENTER- Bands will upload audition videos beginning now here or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi's Facebook pages.



Winners will be notified they have won on the following dates:



First round of participating dates - winners announced on or about January 27, 2017:

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC - concert on February 8, 2017

Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA - concert on February 10, 2017

BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL - concert on February 12, 2017

Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL - concert on February 14, 2017

BJCC in Birmingham, AL - concert on February 16, 2017

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN - concert on February 18, 2017

Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO - concert on February 19, 2017

Second round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 4, 2017:

Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK - concert on February 21, 2017

American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX - concert on February 23, 2017

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV - concert on February 25, 2017

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA - concert on February 28, 2017

Third round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 8, 2017:

SAP Center in San Jose, CA - concert on March 1, 2017

Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ - concert on March 4, 2017

Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA - concert on March 5, 2017

The Forum in Los Angeles, CA - concert on March 8, 2017

Fourth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 26, 2017:

Pepsi Center in Denver, CO - concert on March 14, 2017

FedExForum in Memphis, TN - concert on March 16, 2017

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH - concert on March 18, 2017

Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH - concert on March 19, 2017

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN - concert on March 22, 2017

Fifth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 7, 2017:

United Center in Chicago, IL - concert on March 26, 2017

Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN - concert on March 27, 2017

Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI - concert on March 29, 2017

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA - concert on March 31, 2017

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT - concert on April 1, 2017

Sixth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 12, 2017:

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA - concert on April 5, 2017

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - concert on April 7, 2017

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - concert on April 8, 2017

Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON - concert on April 10, 2017

Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON - concert on April 11, 2017