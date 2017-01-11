Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

The 11th annual Rocklahoma music festival is scheduled to take place on May 26, 27 & 28, 2017 at "Catch the Fever" Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, which is just outside Tulsa.

The three day festival will also feature performances from Stone Sour, Seether, Three Days Grace, The Cult, Skillet, Ratt (featuring Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Carlos Cavazo), Jackyl, The Pretty Reckless, Pierce The Veil, Taking Back Sunday, Suicidal Tendencies, Diamond Head, Fuel, Black Stone Cherry, Rival Sons and In Flames.

Additional acts include: Nothing More, Zakk Sabbath, Slaughter, Starset, Norma Jean, Fozzy, Red Rising, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Wage War, Badflower, Goodbye June, DED, Royal Republic, Aeges, One Less Reason, Wildstreet, Black Tora, Lynam, Ratchet Dolls, ASKA, Moxy & The Influence, Niterain, The Tip, Diamond Lane, Nova Rex, Dead Metal Society, Deathgrip, Desire The Fire, Wild Planes, Electro_Nomicon, 3-D In Your Face, Coda Cutlass, Kore Rozzik, Retrospect All-Stars, Adakain, 5 Star Hooker, Arson City, The Chimpz, As Above So Below, Keychain, Stolen Rhodes, Nicnos, Paralandra, Hoodslide, NonHuman Era, The Mendenhall Experiment, Midnight Mob, Another Lost Year, Wild Fire, Final Drive, and Flesh, BC and the Big Rig, Screaming Red Mutiny, The Adarna, Locust Grove, Skytown, Difuzer, Save the Hero, Reliance Code, Sweatin Bullets, The Normandys, Thousand Years Wide, The Fairweather, The Revolutioners and Weston Horn and the Hush.