Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
01-11-2017
.
Def Leppard

Rocklahoma organizers have announced the lineup for this year's installment of the annual music festival which will feature headline sets from Def Leppard, The Offspring and Soundgarden.

The 11th annual Rocklahoma music festival is scheduled to take place on May 26, 27 & 28, 2017 at "Catch the Fever" Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, which is just outside Tulsa.

The three day festival will also feature performances from Stone Sour, Seether, Three Days Grace, The Cult, Skillet, Ratt (featuring Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Carlos Cavazo), Jackyl, The Pretty Reckless, Pierce The Veil, Taking Back Sunday, Suicidal Tendencies, Diamond Head, Fuel, Black Stone Cherry, Rival Sons and In Flames.

Additional acts include: Nothing More, Zakk Sabbath, Slaughter, Starset, Norma Jean, Fozzy, Red Rising, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Wage War, Badflower, Goodbye June, DED, Royal Republic, Aeges, One Less Reason, Wildstreet, Black Tora, Lynam, Ratchet Dolls, ASKA, Moxy & The Influence, Niterain, The Tip, Diamond Lane, Nova Rex, Dead Metal Society, Deathgrip, Desire The Fire, Wild Planes, Electro_Nomicon, 3-D In Your Face, Coda Cutlass, Kore Rozzik, Retrospect All-Stars, Adakain, 5 Star Hooker, Arson City, The Chimpz, As Above So Below, Keychain, Stolen Rhodes, Nicnos, Paralandra, Hoodslide, NonHuman Era, The Mendenhall Experiment, Midnight Mob, Another Lost Year, Wild Fire, Final Drive, and Flesh, BC and the Big Rig, Screaming Red Mutiny, The Adarna, Locust Grove, Skytown, Difuzer, Save the Hero, Reliance Code, Sweatin Bullets, The Normandys, Thousand Years Wide, The Fairweather, The Revolutioners and Weston Horn and the Hush.

advertisement

Def Leppard Music, DVDs, Books and more

Def Leppard T-shirts and Posters

More Def Leppard News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist 2016 In Review

Last In Line Star Doesn't Think Dio Would Have Approved Of Band

Vivian Campbell Reveals Unexpected Def Leppard Influence

Def Leppard, A Perfect Circle Lead Lineup For Fort Rock Festival

Def Leppard Release 'We Belong' Video

Def Leppard Announce New Live Release, Stream Let's Go Video

Jimmy Page and Joe Elliott Added To Classic Rock Awards Lineup

Last In Line Reveal Heavy Crown Tour Dates


More Stories for Def Leppard

Def Leppard Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter- Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV- Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour- Simple Plan Tour- more

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Page Too:
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?- Bon Jovi Opening Act Contest- 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped - more

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case- Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles- Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence- more

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter

Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV

Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour

Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White Lose A Member

Bayside and Say Anything Announce Spring Tour

The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Jack Russell's Great White Stream New Song 'Love Don't Live Here'

Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

Biffy Clyro Announce North American Tour

Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Frightened Rabbit Announce Initial Spring Tour Dates

David Bowie's Widow Celebrates His Birthday With Tributes

Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

Levi Petree Announces New Album 'It's Country'

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

• more

Page Too News Stories
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?

Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest

James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped

The Killers Demand 'Free Orange Chicken For Life'

Shania Twain Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Announced

Billy Joel Reveals His Favorite Songs

Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Coming In March

Travis Scott Leaks New Music Clips Online

Childish Gambino And Migos Sing Each Other's Praises

Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse?

Fifth Harmony To Perform At People's Choice Awards

Ed Sheeran Explains Decision To Release Two Songs At Same Time

Alicia Keys Releases New Track 'Sweet F'in Love'

Beyonce Interviews Younger Sister Solange

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars

The Shins Performed New Song On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Gucci Mane Feared He Would Eventually Kill Someone

Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.