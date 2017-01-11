Ed Sheeran Explains Decision To Release Two Songs At Same Time

"I think it was quite hard to kind of pinpoint what song to go with to represent the album, so I thought I'd pick two that were kind of opposing ends of the album and release them at the same time," Sheeran told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

"And also, since I've been away, the way that albums are being released are now you just have to just kind of make up your own rules. There's no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren't doing, and I thought making two double A-side singles with two videos that go to radio at the same time, it's a talking point. And even if only one of the songs works, it still got people to talk about them."