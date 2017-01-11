Frightened Rabbit Announce Initial Spring Tour Dates

The band has revealed the initial dates for the trek which will kick off with a show supporting Band Of Horses on May 25th at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

The next day they will be taking part in the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, Ca followed by a series of headline dates. The last announced date is on June 1st in Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer with more stops to still be announced.

Initial Frightened Rabbit Spring 2017 Tour Dates

05/25 Los Angeles CA Greek Theatre w/ Band of Horses

05/26 Napa CA BottleRock Napa Valley

05/29 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall

05/30 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel

05/31 Washington DC 9:30 Club

06/01 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer