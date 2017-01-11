Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Coming In March

The 200,000-square foot new complex will feature exhibits and restaurants that are focused on the life and career of Presley, according to Billboard. The center, which is located across the street of Presley's former home, is part of a $140 million expansion project.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the music legend, will attend the grand opening in Memphis, Tenn. Presley lived at Graceland up until his death in 1977. The home has since been turned into a museum and is a major tourist attraction, frequently hosting celebrations in honor of the late singer. Read more here.