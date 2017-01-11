Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour
01-11-2017
.
Great Lake Swimmers

Great Lake Swimmers have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American tour in support of their most recent EP "Swimming Away."

The trek is broken up into two legs beginning with their native Canada which will be getting underway on March 22nd in Montreal at La Sala Rossa and concluding on April 1st in Halifax at the Seahorse Tavern.

The U.S. leg of the trek is set to kick off on April 12th in 12 Pittsburgh at the Club Café and will be wrapping up on April 23rd in Fort Wayne, IN at The Brass Rail.

Great Lake Swimmers North American Tour Dates:
3/22 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa
3/23 Quebec City, QC L'Anti
3/24 Fredericton NB The Capital
3/25 St. John, NB Peppers Patio Pub on the Boardwalk
3/26 Parkindale, NB Parkindale Hall
3/27 Miramichi, NB Miramichi's Home Concert Series
3/28 Charlottetown, PE Baba's
3/30 Riverport, NS Old Confidence Lodge
3/31 Margaretsville, NS Evergreen Theatre
4/1 Halifax, NS Seahorse Tavern
4/12 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
4/13 Cleveland, OH Beachland Tavern
4/14 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark
4/15 Boyne City, MI Freshwater Gallery
4/16 Grand Rapids, MI Founders Brewing
4/18 Marquette, MI Ore Dock Brewing
4/19 Hancock, MI Orpheum Theatre
4/21 Milwaukee, WI Colectivo Coffee - Prospect Café
4/22 Chicago, IL Hideout
4/23 Fort Wayne, IN The Brass Rail

advertisement

Great Lake Swimmers Music, DVDs, Books and more

Great Lake Swimmers T-shirts and Posters

More Great Lake Swimmers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour


More Stories for Great Lake Swimmers

Great Lake Swimmers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter- Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV- Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour- Simple Plan Tour- more

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Page Too:
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?- Bon Jovi Opening Act Contest- 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped - more

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case- Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles- Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence- more

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter

Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV

Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour

Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White Lose A Member

Bayside and Say Anything Announce Spring Tour

The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Jack Russell's Great White Stream New Song 'Love Don't Live Here'

Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

Biffy Clyro Announce North American Tour

Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Frightened Rabbit Announce Initial Spring Tour Dates

David Bowie's Widow Celebrates His Birthday With Tributes

Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

Levi Petree Announces New Album 'It's Country'

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

• more

Page Too News Stories
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?

Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest

James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped

The Killers Demand 'Free Orange Chicken For Life'

Shania Twain Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Announced

Billy Joel Reveals His Favorite Songs

Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Coming In March

Travis Scott Leaks New Music Clips Online

Childish Gambino And Migos Sing Each Other's Praises

Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse?

Fifth Harmony To Perform At People's Choice Awards

Ed Sheeran Explains Decision To Release Two Songs At Same Time

Alicia Keys Releases New Track 'Sweet F'in Love'

Beyonce Interviews Younger Sister Solange

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars

The Shins Performed New Song On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Gucci Mane Feared He Would Eventually Kill Someone

Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.