Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour

The trek is broken up into two legs beginning with their native Canada which will be getting underway on March 22nd in Montreal at La Sala Rossa and concluding on April 1st in Halifax at the Seahorse Tavern.

The U.S. leg of the trek is set to kick off on April 12th in 12 Pittsburgh at the Club Café and will be wrapping up on April 23rd in Fort Wayne, IN at The Brass Rail.

Great Lake Swimmers North American Tour Dates:

3/22 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa

3/23 Quebec City, QC L'Anti

3/24 Fredericton NB The Capital

3/25 St. John, NB Peppers Patio Pub on the Boardwalk

3/26 Parkindale, NB Parkindale Hall

3/27 Miramichi, NB Miramichi's Home Concert Series

3/28 Charlottetown, PE Baba's

3/30 Riverport, NS Old Confidence Lodge

3/31 Margaretsville, NS Evergreen Theatre

4/1 Halifax, NS Seahorse Tavern

4/12 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

4/13 Cleveland, OH Beachland Tavern

4/14 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark

4/15 Boyne City, MI Freshwater Gallery

4/16 Grand Rapids, MI Founders Brewing

4/18 Marquette, MI Ore Dock Brewing

4/19 Hancock, MI Orpheum Theatre

4/21 Milwaukee, WI Colectivo Coffee - Prospect Café

4/22 Chicago, IL Hideout

4/23 Fort Wayne, IN The Brass Rail