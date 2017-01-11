Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

The Ann Wilson Of Heart Tour will begin on March 8th with a home town show in Seattle at the Moore Theatre and will conclude on April 7th in Providence, RI at the Park Theatre PAC.

Wilson promises, "People can expect the unexpected in 2017. A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart."

She adds, "The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it. The stage is where I have always lived; where I've expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys. I suppose I am addicted to it. I've never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way."

Ann Wilson Tour Dates:

3/8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

3/10 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

3/12 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern Theatre

3/14 Aspen, CO Belly Up

3/15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

3/16 Salina, KS Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

3/18 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget

3/19 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

3/21 Wilmington, NC Cape Fear Community College Theatre

3/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

3/23 Greenville, SC Peace Center for the Creative Arts

3/25 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

3/26 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

3/29 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

3/30 Westbury, NY The Westbury Theater

4/1 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley

4/2 Londonderry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

4/4 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

4/6 Philadelphia, PA Keswick Theatre

4/7 Providence, RI Park Theatre PAC