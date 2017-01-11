James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creators Corden and Ben Winston have often been approached in the past by non-musicians, but time constraints have limited them to only seek out musicians. Apple's partnership will allow actors and comedians to take part in the viral sensation as well.

"So many people get in touch with us--big-name movie stars--saying they'd love to do Carpool Karaoke," Winston said. "Here, it's about taking those people who aren't musicians, necessarily."

Apple's first season of Carpool Karaoke will include 16 pairings, one even featuring Corden. One trailer includes Will Smith singing along to "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" backed by a full marching band. Read more here.