Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2
01-11-2017
.
Jordan Rudess

(JR) Wizdom Music (founded by Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess) and moForte have announce the release of GeoShred Version 2, an exciting update to the award-winning GeoShred musical instrument for iPad, now with MIDI/MPE support.

GeoShred, Winner of a 2017 Electronic Musician Editor's Choice Award as "one of the most innovative, groundbreaking products to emerge in the past twelve months", has been enhanced with unprecedented MIDI/MPE I/O control, new effects, and additional model control parameters. Get it here.

GeoShred is highly expressive when controlling, and being controlled by, instruments that use the upcoming "MPE" MIDI specification (MIDI Polyphonic Expression). It's both a powerful synth and a formidable iPad based MIDI/MPE controller.

GeoShred is an expressive musical instrument with a multi-touch performance surface, coupled with an advanced physical model of a guitar. A fusion of Wizdom Music's Geo Synthesizer user interface (Jordan Rudess), and moForte's powerful, modeled guitar and effects chain based on the next generation Physical Modeling research of Dr. Julius O. Smith III of Stanford/CCRMA.

With GeoShred's physical modeling synthesis, you can achieve realistic guitar sounds that bend, stretch and manipulate the sound into endless possibilities. You can explore, edit and control the physics of a guitar model - including solid or hollow body, nylon or metal strings, pick position, harmonics and more.

GeoShred is NOT just another app. GeoShred is a powerful, musical instrument that offers a performance environment on a multi-touch surface unlike anything you've ever experienced.

GeoShred Version 2 Features Include:
A fluidly expressive playing surface coupled with a Physically modeled guitar
MIDI IN/OUT and MPE support
MIDI control using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtual MIDI and all digital interfaces including the TASCAM iXR and iConnectivity
MIDI configuration presets
Customizable control surface that can be mapped to physical MIDI Controls
Inter-App Audio and Audiobus support.
Multiple Modeled effects
Modeled feedback and VCF effects
Echo, a unique looper and multi-tap echo
Finger vibrato, slide and fret scraping
Unique mono mode using intervals of multiple strings.
Built in Arpeggiator
Alternative tunings
Intelligent pitch rounding
Easily share presets with friends

JR submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

