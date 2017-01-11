Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

GeoShred, Winner of a 2017 Electronic Musician Editor's Choice Award as "one of the most innovative, groundbreaking products to emerge in the past twelve months", has been enhanced with unprecedented MIDI/MPE I/O control, new effects, and additional model control parameters. Get it here.



GeoShred is highly expressive when controlling, and being controlled by, instruments that use the upcoming "MPE" MIDI specification (MIDI Polyphonic Expression). It's both a powerful synth and a formidable iPad based MIDI/MPE controller.

GeoShred is an expressive musical instrument with a multi-touch performance surface, coupled with an advanced physical model of a guitar. A fusion of Wizdom Music's Geo Synthesizer user interface (Jordan Rudess), and moForte's powerful, modeled guitar and effects chain based on the next generation Physical Modeling research of Dr. Julius O. Smith III of Stanford/CCRMA.



With GeoShred's physical modeling synthesis, you can achieve realistic guitar sounds that bend, stretch and manipulate the sound into endless possibilities. You can explore, edit and control the physics of a guitar model - including solid or hollow body, nylon or metal strings, pick position, harmonics and more.



GeoShred is NOT just another app. GeoShred is a powerful, musical instrument that offers a performance environment on a multi-touch surface unlike anything you've ever experienced.



GeoShred Version 2 Features Include:

A fluidly expressive playing surface coupled with a Physically modeled guitar

MIDI IN/OUT and MPE support

MIDI control using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtual MIDI and all digital interfaces including the TASCAM iXR and iConnectivity

MIDI configuration presets

Customizable control surface that can be mapped to physical MIDI Controls

Inter-App Audio and Audiobus support.

Multiple Modeled effects

Modeled feedback and VCF effects

Echo, a unique looper and multi-tap echo

Finger vibrato, slide and fret scraping

Unique mono mode using intervals of multiple strings.

Built in Arpeggiator

Alternative tunings

Intelligent pitch rounding

Easily share presets with friends