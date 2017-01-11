Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour

The primarily U.S. tour will be getting underway on April 14th in Missoula, MT at the Wilma Theater and is scheduled to wrap on May 20th in Austin, TX at ACL Live.

In addition to the headline dates, Mastodon will also be taking part in various music festivals this spring including Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Caroline Rebellion.

The band had the following to say out the outing, "Hey! Good news everybody, we are hitting the road this spring with some great friends of ours Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. We couldn't be more excited to pour majestic rock sauce all over your town. Come on down and help us celebrate the season of new beginnings where fresh buds bloom, animals awaken, the earth comes to life and there's a new Mastodon album to melt your face off! See you there!"

Mastodon Headline Tour Dates:

04/14 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater

04/15 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

04/16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

04/18 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

04/20 Los Angeles, CA The Palladium

04/21 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

04/23 Salt Lake City, UT Complex

04/24 Denver, CO Fillmore

04/26 Kansas City, KS Uptown Theater

04/27 St. Louis, MO Pageant

04/28 Birmingham, AL Iron City

05/02 Washington, DC Fillmore

05/03 Toronto, ON Rebel

05/04 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

05/06 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

05/08 Boston, MA House of Blues

05/09 Portland, ME State Theater

05/11 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

05/12 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

05/13 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

05/14 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

05/16 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Theater

05/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

05/18 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

05/19 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live

05/20 Austin, TX ACL Live

Festival Dates:

04/29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville Festival

04/30 Ft. Myers, FL Fort Rock Festival

05/05 Concord, NC Caroline Rebellion Festival