Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour
01-11-2017
.
Mastodon

Mastodon have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American headline tour that will feature support from Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles.

The primarily U.S. tour will be getting underway on April 14th in Missoula, MT at the Wilma Theater and is scheduled to wrap on May 20th in Austin, TX at ACL Live.

In addition to the headline dates, Mastodon will also be taking part in various music festivals this spring including Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Caroline Rebellion.

The band had the following to say out the outing, "Hey! Good news everybody, we are hitting the road this spring with some great friends of ours Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. We couldn't be more excited to pour majestic rock sauce all over your town. Come on down and help us celebrate the season of new beginnings where fresh buds bloom, animals awaken, the earth comes to life and there's a new Mastodon album to melt your face off! See you there!"

Mastodon Headline Tour Dates:
04/14 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater
04/15 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
04/16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
04/18 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
04/20 Los Angeles, CA The Palladium
04/21 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
04/23 Salt Lake City, UT Complex
04/24 Denver, CO Fillmore
04/26 Kansas City, KS Uptown Theater
04/27 St. Louis, MO Pageant
04/28 Birmingham, AL Iron City
05/02 Washington, DC Fillmore
05/03 Toronto, ON Rebel
05/04 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater
05/06 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
05/08 Boston, MA House of Blues
05/09 Portland, ME State Theater
05/11 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
05/12 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
05/13 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
05/14 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
05/16 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Theater
05/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
05/18 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
05/19 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live
05/20 Austin, TX ACL Live

Festival Dates:
04/29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville Festival
04/30 Ft. Myers, FL Fort Rock Festival
05/05 Concord, NC Caroline Rebellion Festival

