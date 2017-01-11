Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

The Rest In Space Tour is set to begin on February 17th in Eugene, Ore. at the McDonald Theatre and will be ending on March 10th in Tucson, AZ at Club XS.

Pierce the Veil are hitting the road in support of their latest album "Misadventures" They had the following to say, "Excited to announce the Rest In Space Tour with Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire!"

Rest In Space Tour Dates:

02/17 - Eugene, Ore. - McDonald Theatre

02/18 - Spokane, Wash. - Knitting Factory

02/21 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Vogue Theatre

02/22 - Calgary, Alberta - MacEwan Hall Ballroom

02/23 - Edmonton, Alberta - Shaw Conference Centre

02/25 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - O'Brians Event Center

02/26 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Burton Cummings Theatre

02/28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Intersection

03/01 - Toronto, Ontario - The Danforth Music Hall

03/03 - Montreal, Quebec - Metrpolis

03/05 - Clifton Park, N.Y. - Upstate Concert Hall

03/07 - Memphis, Tenn. - Minglewood Hall

03/09 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Historic El Rey Theater

03/10 - Tucson, Ariz. - Club XS