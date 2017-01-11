Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shania Twain Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Announced
01-11-2017
Shania Twain

(Radio.com) The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum continued their week-long string of exhibit announcements Tuesday (Jan. 10) with news that Shania Twain will be featured beginning this summer.

Twain's exhibit opens on June 26th and will pay close attention to her record achievements, like her 1997 album Come on Over (via Rolling Stone Country). That went on to become the best-selling studio album ever released by a female artist.

Twain will join Jason Aldean, whose exhibit at the Hall of Fame opens in May. Twain tweeted her thanks. "It's an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017," she wrote, adding in a second tweet, "Being able to re-visit favorite career memories has been special, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a new album!" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

