Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

The shows on the club tour will be followed by the band members hosting listening parties for their new self-titled studio album, which is set to be released on February 24th.

Tickets for the trek will include a digital download of the new album. The tour is set to begin on February 19th in San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger and will wrap on March 4th in Santa Cruz, CA at The Atrium.

The band had the following to say about the outing, "To go with this fresh new Suicide Silence bag of jams, we had an idea to bring a different kind of show experience to you. Come check it the f*** out!

"To start, get down with our California brothers in Plague Vendor, then we'll rip into a one-time-only intimate set of new sh*t and old, but then once we're done, you can stick around with us for the after-party.

"We'll be in the house with our master of ceremony, Cameron 'Big Chocolate' Argon, bumping our new record first off, but he'll keep the vibes flowing all night with his own flavors. We wanna hang and show you this new sh*t and party with everyone! There's some seriously sick limited VIP packages too with all kinds of badass tour exclusive items. Get stoked, because we sure as hell are. See you all in February!"

Suicide Silence Intimate Tour Dates:

Feb. 19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Feb. 21 - Dallas, TXS - Trees

Feb. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

Feb. 24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Feb. 25 - San Diego, CA - Soma

Feb. 26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios

Feb. 28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders

Mar. 01 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Mar. 02 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's

Mar. 03 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

Mar. 04 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club