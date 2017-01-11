Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?
01-11-2017
.
Taylor Swift

(Radio.com) If the lyric video Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released for their single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" is any indication, the full visual is going to be next level hot.

The pair reportedly destroyed a $3,000-a-night London hotel room to make the music video, according to UK tabloid The Sun. Sources said Swift set fire to the curtains at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel and the crew had to work quickly to quiet smoke alarms.

She also allegedly smashed a bathroom mirror while Zayn tore up pillows and broke a lamp. All that bad behavior seems fitting for their song considering it's part of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Taylor Swift Music, DVDs, Books and more

Taylor Swift T-shirts and Posters

More Taylor Swift News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?

Taylor Swift Topped 'Forbes' List 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Announced Break Following Taylor Swift Jab Backlash 2016 In Review

Calvin Harris Released Taylor Swift Diss Track? 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift Grants World War II Veteran's Christmas Wish

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson Win Major Grammy Awards 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review

Nicki Minaj Beats Taylor Swift Hot 100 Record

John Mayer Responds To Alleged Taylor Swift Birthday Diss

Taylor Swift Reveals Zayn Malik Collaboration 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'


More Stories for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter- Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV- Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour- Simple Plan Tour- more

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Page Too:
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?- Bon Jovi Opening Act Contest- 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped - more

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case- Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles- Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence- more

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed According To Daughter

Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV

Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour

Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White Lose A Member

Bayside and Say Anything Announce Spring Tour

The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Jack Russell's Great White Stream New Song 'Love Don't Live Here'

Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

Biffy Clyro Announce North American Tour

Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Frightened Rabbit Announce Initial Spring Tour Dates

David Bowie's Widow Celebrates His Birthday With Tributes

Great Lake Swimmers Announce North American Tour

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

Levi Petree Announces New Album 'It's Country'

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

• more

Page Too News Stories
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?

Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest

James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped

The Killers Demand 'Free Orange Chicken For Life'

Shania Twain Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Announced

Billy Joel Reveals His Favorite Songs

Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Coming In March

Travis Scott Leaks New Music Clips Online

Childish Gambino And Migos Sing Each Other's Praises

Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse?

Fifth Harmony To Perform At People's Choice Awards

Ed Sheeran Explains Decision To Release Two Songs At Same Time

Alicia Keys Releases New Track 'Sweet F'in Love'

Beyonce Interviews Younger Sister Solange

16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars

The Shins Performed New Song On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Gucci Mane Feared He Would Eventually Kill Someone

Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.