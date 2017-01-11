Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?

The pair reportedly destroyed a $3,000-a-night London hotel room to make the music video, according to UK tabloid The Sun. Sources said Swift set fire to the curtains at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel and the crew had to work quickly to quiet smoke alarms.

She also allegedly smashed a bathroom mirror while Zayn tore up pillows and broke a lamp. All that bad behavior seems fitting for their song considering it's part of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Read more here.