The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song

Finn will be releasing his new album "We All Want The Same Things", his third solo effort, on March 24th and on Monday he gave fans a taste of things to comes with the premiere of the song "Preludes". Stream it here.

He had this to say about the track, "'Preludes' is what I remember 1994 being like, coming back to the Twin Cities after being away for college. It's a time in my life that I felt most adrift, but there was also a feeling of wonder in being out of step and alone.

"This is the song on the album that is closest to being autobiographical, but I think it fits with these other character studies in that I was trying to figure out my place in a world that didn't seem to have a lot of room for me."

Ahead of the album release, Finn is kicking off his We All Want The Same Things: An Evening of Music and Conversation With Craig Finn Living Room Tour tonight (January 11th) in Kingston, NY and during the trek he will visit 11 cities in total before wrapping up on January 21st in Baltimore.

Finn and his band The Uptown Controllers are also set to hit the road next month on Japandroids' forthcoming North American tour which will be kicking off on February 13th in Madison, WI at the Majestic Theatre.

Living Room Tour Dates:

01/11 - Kingston, NY @ 8pm

01/12 - Northampton, MA @ 8pm - SOLD OUT

01/13 - Albany, NY @ 8pm - SOLD OUT

01/14 - Buffalo, NY (Amherst) @ 8pm - SOLD OUT

01/15 - Akron, OH - SOLD OUT

01/16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ 8pm

01/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 8pm

01/18 - Cincinnati, OH @ 8pm

01/19 - Columbus, OH @ 8pm - SOLD OUT

01/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ 8pm - SOLD OUT

01/21 - Baltimore, MD @ 3pm - SOLD OUT



Japandroids Tour Dates:

02/13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

02/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

02/15 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

02/17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

02/18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

02/20 - Boston, MA - Royale

02/23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

02/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

02/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

02/27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

02/28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

03/01 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

03/03 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

03/04 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn Birmingham

03/05 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

03/07 - Denver, CO - The Gothic

03/09 - Hollywood, CA - Fonda Theatre

03/10 - Hollywood, CA - Fonda Theatre

03/11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

03/13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

03/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

03/17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

03/18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

03/20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom