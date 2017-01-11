Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song
01-11-2017
.
Craig Finn

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has premiered the new track "Preludes" from his forthcoming solo album and is launching a special living room tour today.

Finn will be releasing his new album "We All Want The Same Things", his third solo effort, on March 24th and on Monday he gave fans a taste of things to comes with the premiere of the song "Preludes". Stream it here.

He had this to say about the track, "'Preludes' is what I remember 1994 being like, coming back to the Twin Cities after being away for college. It's a time in my life that I felt most adrift, but there was also a feeling of wonder in being out of step and alone.

"This is the song on the album that is closest to being autobiographical, but I think it fits with these other character studies in that I was trying to figure out my place in a world that didn't seem to have a lot of room for me."

Ahead of the album release, Finn is kicking off his We All Want The Same Things: An Evening of Music and Conversation With Craig Finn Living Room Tour tonight (January 11th) in Kingston, NY and during the trek he will visit 11 cities in total before wrapping up on January 21st in Baltimore.

Finn and his band The Uptown Controllers are also set to hit the road next month on Japandroids' forthcoming North American tour which will be kicking off on February 13th in Madison, WI at the Majestic Theatre.

Living Room Tour Dates:
01/11 - Kingston, NY @ 8pm
01/12 - Northampton, MA @ 8pm - SOLD OUT
01/13 - Albany, NY @ 8pm - SOLD OUT
01/14 - Buffalo, NY (Amherst) @ 8pm - SOLD OUT
01/15 - Akron, OH - SOLD OUT
01/16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ 8pm
01/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 8pm
01/18 - Cincinnati, OH @ 8pm
01/19 - Columbus, OH @ 8pm - SOLD OUT
01/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ 8pm - SOLD OUT
01/21 - Baltimore, MD @ 3pm - SOLD OUT

Japandroids Tour Dates:
02/13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
02/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
02/15 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
02/17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
02/18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
02/20 - Boston, MA - Royale
02/23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
02/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
02/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
02/27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
02/28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
03/01 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
03/03 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
03/04 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn Birmingham
03/05 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
03/07 - Denver, CO - The Gothic
03/09 - Hollywood, CA - Fonda Theatre
03/10 - Hollywood, CA - Fonda Theatre
03/11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
03/13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
03/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
03/17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
03/18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
03/20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

