The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

Written in Lake's own words, the project will arrive just a few months after the musician passed away from cancer on December 7, 2016 at the age of 69. "I have been Greg's manager and close friend since 1972," explains Stewart Young. "In 2014 Greg was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He told me he was going to write his autobiography and it had to be in his own words. He had no regrets. In his wildest dreams he could never imagine having such a wonderful life; how extraordinary to have such a career in music - to do what you want, simply to expand, experiment!

"To love a woman, be married to her for 43 years, have a daughter he would be so proud of and then to cap it all a grandson who is now four years old and became the centre of his life. He then said, with a twinkle in his eye, I truly am a Lucky Man." Read more here.