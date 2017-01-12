Big Sean Announces I Decided Tour and SNL Debut

He will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on January 21st on episode hosted by Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari. The appearance comes ahead of the release of Sean's new album "I Decided" on February 3rd.

Big Sean will be kicking off the supporting tour on March 17th in Houston, TX at the Revention Music Center and wrapping up the trek on April 20th in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Big Sean I Decided Tour Dates:

3/17 - Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

3/18 - Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

3/21 - Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

3/23 - San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

3/28 - Denver, CO, The Fillmore

3/30 - St. Paul, MN, Myth

3/31 - Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

4/1 - Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

4/2 - Toronto, ON, Rebel

4/4 - Boston, MA, House of Blues

4/7 - Wallingford, CT, The Dome at Oakdale

4/8 - Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

4/11 - New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

4/12 - Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

4/14 - Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore

4/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

4/16 - Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

4/18 - Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

4/19 - Tampa, FL, The Ritz Ybor

4/20 - Miami, FL, Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater