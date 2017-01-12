Dimmu Borgir Announce New Double DVD Release

The new package, entitled 'Forces Of The Northern Night', is set to be released on April 14th and will feature a historic concert in Oslo where the band was joined by the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a choir.

The second live performance will feature the group's entire set from the Wacken Open Air 2012 that included almost 100 musicians on stage. The collection will also include a documentary.

Frontman Shagrath had the following comments, "For us, this is the pinnacle of our career so far. As a band, we've always used a lot of symphonic elements in our music.

"But we haven't been able to use a real orchestra. We've had to use samples, synthesisers and so on, so this was a huge, awesome experience for us!"