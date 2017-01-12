Dope And Combichrist Announce Blood, Lust, Death Tour

The U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on March 2nd in Salt Lake City at Liquid Joe's and will conclude on April 9th at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles and each show will feature full sets from Dope and Combichrist.

Edsel Dope had the following to say, "We are very excited to get back out on the road. This will be our first time touring with Combichrist & we both have some really cool surprises planned for the tour…If you are a fan of Industrial Metal, this is one show that you don't want to miss.

"In addition to playing the Dope classics, this will be the first opportunity for fans to catch us performing some of the songs off of our new album Blood Money."

Combichrist's Andy LaPlegua adds, "Can't wait to get back on the road in the US and actually play a full show for all of you again. Hope you're all ready to party, because sh*t's getting serious. We are packing the set full of old classics as well as our new favorite tracks."

Blood, Lust, Death Tour 2017 Dates:

03/02 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

03/03 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

03/04 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

03/05 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

03/06 - Underground - Omaha, NE

03/07 - Gabe's Oasis - Iowa City, IA

03/08 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St Paul, MN

03/09 - Courtside - Dubuque, IA

03/10 - Q&Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

03/12 - The Annex - Madison, WI

03/13 - The Metal Grill - Cudahy, WI

03/14 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

03/15 - HOME Bar - Arlington Heights, IL

03/16 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

03/17 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvedere, IL

03/18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

03/19 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

03/20 - Trixie's Ent. Complex - Louisville, KY

03/21 - Diesel - Pittsburgh, PA

03/24 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

03/25 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

03/26 - Arizona Pete's -Greensboro, NC

03/28 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

03/29 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

03/30 - O'Malley's Sports Bar - Fort Lauderdale, FL

04/02 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

04/03 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

04/04 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

04/05 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

04/06 - Trees - Dallas, TX

04/08 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

04/09 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA