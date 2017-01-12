Drake Collaborator Explains 'More Life' Playlist Album

Speaking with Billboard, Nineteen85 explained, "More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [with Views], doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal," he said.

But more than releasing More Life without a bunch of fanfare, Drake is interested in continuing to introduce listeners to artists doing special work. "That's why he's trying to call it a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out," Nineteen85 continued. "He's so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce new music and new artists to the rest of the world."

It sounds as though, besides individual tracks from other artists, More Life will involve several collaborations. Read more here.