Kansas Release 'Rhythm In The Spirit' Video

The band had the following comments about the new clip: "It's been a long time since we've made a one song concert video and we had a great time doing it! 'Rhythm in the Spirit' was our unanimous first choice and we are very happy with how it turned out." Watch the video here.

In other news, European fans will be able to watch the band perform live this summer with their appearance at a number of music festivals including the Ramblin Man Fair, Night of the Prog, Sweden Rock Festival and more.

Kansas Festival Dates:

9th June - Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg, Sweden

6th July - Peace & Love Festival, Borlange, Sweden

16th July - Night of the Prog Festival, Sankt Goarshausen, Germany

29th July - Burg Herzberg Festival, Herzberg, Germany

30th July - Ramblin Man Fair, Maidstone, UK