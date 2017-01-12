Loretta Lynn Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Announced

'I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017' gonna show off my 50-some-odd years in country music," Lynn said in a statement to Billboard. "They best have a big space. I have a lot of stuff." She added, 'I'm so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y'all come see us."

The GRAMMY-award winner is a GRAMMY nominee again this year in the best country album category for her latest project, Full Circle.