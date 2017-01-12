Macklemore Visits The 'Thrift Shop' As It Closes For Good

Macklemore posted a black and white photo of himself and young daughter in the nearly empty space. "The place I bought my first karaoke/microphone tape deck at 14 when I started rapping," he wrote.

"The place we filmed Thrift Shop. Too many memories, outfits and moments of imagination to list. Glad I got to bring Sloane there before it turns into another condo. RIP Value Village." See the photo here.