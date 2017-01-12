|
Major Lazer and Showtek Release 'Believer' Video
.
(Radio.com) Major Lazer and Dutch dance duo Showtek released "Believer" in September: Months later, the song has a moving, creative music video. The clip follows a young boy in the war-torn Middle East who wakes up in a pile of debris and crawls his way to safety, facing various monsters along the way. Home movies of a simpler, happier life play while the boy navigates perilous traumas. The video uses surrealist imagery while evoking the very real crisis in Aleppo. Its imaginative Where the Wild Things Are vibe saves the story from seeming distasteful or morose. By the end of the boy's adventure, he's befriended one of the monsters and reaches for an outstretched, helping hand. Overall, the EDM influencers shared a hopeful message about children in peril. Watch the moving and whimsical video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
