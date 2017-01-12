Major Lazer and Showtek Release 'Believer' Video

Home movies of a simpler, happier life play while the boy navigates perilous traumas. The video uses surrealist imagery while evoking the very real crisis in Aleppo. Its imaginative Where the Wild Things Are vibe saves the story from seeming distasteful or morose.

By the end of the boy's adventure, he's befriended one of the monsters and reaches for an outstretched, helping hand. Overall, the EDM influencers shared a hopeful message about children in peril. Watch the moving and whimsical video here.