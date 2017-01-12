Queens of the Stone Age Reportedly Releasing New Album

Mastodon's Troy Sanders spoke with Rolling Stone about his latest all-star band Gone Is Gone, which includes QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, and while discussing their upcoming EP he let it slip that QOTSA also have new music on the way.

Sanders mentioned how busy every member of Gone Is Gone has been with their respective bands. "For example, Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording, and we all have new records coming out this year," he said. "We've all been extremely busy writing and recording, and we're about to get super busy touring the world. So I believe we're all fulfilled to a certain degree with all we have going on." Read more here.