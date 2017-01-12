The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Streams New Solo Song

Pryor had this to say about the new song, "This is a song about not being afraid to die. Well, or more about trying to not be afraid to die," reveals Pryor. "It's something that I am not very good at, I worry about it all the time." Stream the track here.

Matt has also announced that he will be promoting the new effort by hitting the road with Dan Andriano (of Alkaline Trio) for an extensive U.S. winter and spring tour.

The trek will be kicking off on February 16th in Jacksonville, FL at the 1904 Music Hall and will be wrapping up on May 20th in Seattle at The Sunset Tavern.

Matt Pryor and Dan Andriano Tour Dates:

02/16 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

02/17 Orlando, FL - Backbooth

02/18 Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

02/19 Gainesville, FL - High Dive

02/21 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade

02/22 Birmingham, AL - The Syndicate Lounge

02/23 New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

02/24 Houston, TX - Rudyard's

02/25 Austin, TX - Stubb's (indoors)

02/26 Dallas, TX - Three Links

03/16 Lawrence, KS - Replay Outside

03/17 St. Louis, MO - Fubar

03/18 Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

03/19 Columbus, OH - Woodland Tavern

03/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

03/22 Buffalo, NY - Babeville at The 9th Ward

03/23 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

03/24 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

03/25 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

04/13 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

04/14 Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

04/15 Washington, DC - Songbyrd

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

04/18 Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

04/19 New Haven, CT - BAR

04/20 Allston, MA - Great Scott

04/21 Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

04/22 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

05/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

05/12 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

05/13 Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon

05/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

05/16 San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

05/18 Sisters, OR - The Suttle Lodge

05/19 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

05/20 Seattle, WA - The Sunset Tavern