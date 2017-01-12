Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Streams New Solo Song
01-12-2017
.
Matt Pryor

The Get Up Kids frontman Matt Pryor has released the new track "I Won't Be Afraid". The song comes from Pryor's new solo album "Memento Mori," which is set to be released on February 17th.

Pryor had this to say about the new song, "This is a song about not being afraid to die. Well, or more about trying to not be afraid to die," reveals Pryor. "It's something that I am not very good at, I worry about it all the time." Stream the track here.

Matt has also announced that he will be promoting the new effort by hitting the road with Dan Andriano (of Alkaline Trio) for an extensive U.S. winter and spring tour.

The trek will be kicking off on February 16th in Jacksonville, FL at the 1904 Music Hall and will be wrapping up on May 20th in Seattle at The Sunset Tavern.

Matt Pryor and Dan Andriano Tour Dates:
02/16 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
02/17 Orlando, FL - Backbooth
02/18 Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
02/19 Gainesville, FL - High Dive
02/21 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade
02/22 Birmingham, AL - The Syndicate Lounge
02/23 New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues
02/24 Houston, TX - Rudyard's
02/25 Austin, TX - Stubb's (indoors)
02/26 Dallas, TX - Three Links
03/16 Lawrence, KS - Replay Outside
03/17 St. Louis, MO - Fubar
03/18 Bloomington, IN - The Bishop
03/19 Columbus, OH - Woodland Tavern
03/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
03/22 Buffalo, NY - Babeville at The 9th Ward
03/23 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
03/24 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
03/25 Chicago, IL - Subterranean
04/13 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
04/14 Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
04/15 Washington, DC - Songbyrd
04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
04/18 Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
04/19 New Haven, CT - BAR
04/20 Allston, MA - Great Scott
04/21 Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
04/22 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
05/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
05/12 San Diego, CA - The Casbah
05/13 Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon
05/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
05/16 San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
05/18 Sisters, OR - The Suttle Lodge
05/19 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
05/20 Seattle, WA - The Sunset Tavern

