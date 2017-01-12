The dB's Peter Holsapple Announces New Vinyl 45

The single will be released via Holsapple's Hawthorne Curve Records on February 3, 2017. The songs will also be available for purchase as digital downloads on iTunes and other fine services online. We were sent the following details:

"Don't Mention the War" is a look at one man's post-traumatic stress syndrome and how it affects his adoring nephew. With low, somber brass (Mark Daumann on tuba) and echoes of battles past, this is another engaging Holsapple story-song, steeped in dark emotions and vivid character assessment.

"Cinderella Style" doesn't sound like a typical Peter Holsapple song, but then again, is there such a thing? This delicate tune visits a darkened sewing room for a look around and a quick reminisce. Rising star Skylar Gudasz lends her flute to the recording, and the whole thing is light, clean and just a little foreboding.

Holsapple, based in Durham since 2006, has played extensively as a solo acoustic performer in the area, but the new tracks find him working with James Wallace (Max Indian, Phil Cook) and Mark Simonsen (The Old Ceremony). "James and Mark were willing to take the plunge and make this record with me," says Holsapple. "They brought years of recording and arranging experience to the project, and we're all well pleased with how the songs turned out."

January 2016 found Holsapple, Wallace and Simonsen holed up in Mark's studio, cutting hi-fi versions of the songs Holsapple had originally submitted as part of Radio Free Song Club, a songwriters' collective podcast of which Holsapple is a charter member. This vinyl 45 rpm record is sure to be a collector's item as it's Holsapple's first solo venture since 1993's Out of My Way.

2017 promises a new album by Holsapple, but first things first. "I thought it might be easier to only give people a couple things to chew on, just to get my name around again. Hence, a 45." Fans can order the 45 here