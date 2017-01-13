Black Sabbath And Guns N' Roses Top Hot Tours List

Metal legends Sabbath landed the top spot on the tour with a gross of $10,396,394 for the Latin American leg of their final outing with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo where they played to over 152,000 fans.

Guns N' Roses, featuring original frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, landed at No. 2 on the list after they grossed $2,637,421 for two concerts at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in late November. See the Top 10 list here.