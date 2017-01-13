Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour
01-13-2017
Def Leppard announced on Thursday that they will launching a North American tour this spring that will include the long-awaited live return of Poison as well as their previous tourmates Tesla.

The trek will feature support from Poison who will be hitting the road for the first time in half-a-decade with the original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett (who had been battling cancer).

Michaels had the following to say, "I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don't wait because god only knows."

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott adds, "We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received." Check out the tour announcement video here.

Def Leppard has also announced several dates that are not part of the tour including a headline slot on this year's Rocklahoma festival on May 26th in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla North American Dates:
04/8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
04/12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
04/14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
04/15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
04/17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
04/19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
04/21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
04/22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center
04/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
04/26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center - No Tesla
04/27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
05/2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
05/3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
05/5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
05/24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
05/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
05/31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
06/7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
06/9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph
06/10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
06/12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
06/14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena
06/16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
06/17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
06/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
06/21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - No Tesla
06/22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

Def Leppard Only Dates:
04/10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
04/29 - Fort Myers, FL - Jetblue Park
04/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Metropolitan Park
05/6 - Concord, NC - Charlotte Motor Speedway
05/26 - Pryor Oklahoma - Rocklahoma
05/27 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
06/2 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place/Rogers Place
06/3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
06/6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

