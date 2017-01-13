Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour

The trek will feature support from Poison who will be hitting the road for the first time in half-a-decade with the original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett (who had been battling cancer).

Michaels had the following to say, "I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don't wait because god only knows."

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott adds, "We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received." Check out the tour announcement video here.

Def Leppard has also announced several dates that are not part of the tour including a headline slot on this year's Rocklahoma festival on May 26th in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla North American Dates:

04/8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

04/12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

04/14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

04/15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

04/17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

04/19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

04/21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

04/22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

04/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

04/26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center - No Tesla

04/27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

05/2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

05/3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

05/5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

05/24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

05/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

05/31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

06/7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

06/9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

06/10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

06/12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

06/14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

06/16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

06/17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

06/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

06/21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - No Tesla

06/22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

Def Leppard Only Dates:

04/10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

04/29 - Fort Myers, FL - Jetblue Park

04/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Metropolitan Park

05/6 - Concord, NC - Charlotte Motor Speedway

05/26 - Pryor Oklahoma - Rocklahoma

05/27 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

06/2 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place/Rogers Place

06/3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

06/6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena